Lorene Williams Jones



Lorene Williams Jones, 100, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Elmcroft of Johnson City.



She was born July 26, 1919 in Wolcott, IN to the late Frank and Verne (Garvin) Scifert. Lorene was a hair stylist in Brookston, IN for many years and most importantly was a loving mother to her 4 children and 10 grandchildren.



Surviving are her children, Walter (Sun) Williams, Greg (Debby) Williams, and Vicki (Bruce) Rudd; nephew, Larry (Judy) Hutson; grandchildren, Kenny Williams, Kathy Williams, and Todd Williams. Lorene is also survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



Preceding her in death along with her parents are a son, Tommy Williams; siblings, "devoted twin sister" Leone Hutson, Dwight Scifert, Fred Scifert, Stella Tarter, and Walter Scifert.



A graveside committal service open to the public will be held at 10:00 AM (EST), Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette, IN.



Memorial donations may be made in Lorene's name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306). Floral arrangements are also encouraged.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store