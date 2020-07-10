1/1
Lorene Williams Jones
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Williams Jones

Lorene Williams Jones, 100, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Elmcroft of Johnson City.

She was born July 26, 1919 in Wolcott, IN to the late Frank and Verne (Garvin) Scifert. Lorene was a hair stylist in Brookston, IN for many years and most importantly was a loving mother to her 4 children and 10 grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Walter (Sun) Williams, Greg (Debby) Williams, and Vicki (Bruce) Rudd; nephew, Larry (Judy) Hutson; grandchildren, Kenny Williams, Kathy Williams, and Todd Williams. Lorene is also survived by her 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Preceding her in death along with her parents are a son, Tommy Williams; siblings, "devoted twin sister" Leone Hutson, Dwight Scifert, Fred Scifert, Stella Tarter, and Walter Scifert.

A graveside committal service open to the public will be held at 10:00 AM (EST), Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens of West Lafayette, IN.

Memorial donations may be made in Lorene's name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306). Floral arrangements are also encouraged.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved