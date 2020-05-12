|
Loretta Francis Gabriel
Loretta (aka Tudi) passed away in her home in Kokomo May 10, 2020 surrounded by her children. Tudi had been battling dementia for the last 5 years.
Loretta, 90, was born in Lafayette, Indiana to Edward and Loretta Schrader and was the second of four children: Dolores (Dee), Margaret (Marge), and Robert (Bob) and his wife Dolores (Dolo) in Goodyear, AZ.
Tudi graduated in 1947 from St. Elizabeth's in Lafayette, IN. She met her husband Eugene Gabriel, and they were married on September 26, 1947. Loretta and Gene (aka Gabe) moved from Lafayette to Kokomo in 1963. In 1970, they opened Gabe's Pizza where she worked with Gene for several years. Later she became the bookkeeper and managed the payroll for the business. She retired from Gabe's when she was 69. She enjoyed being with family and traveling. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc parish, and she volunteered in the church gift shop.
Loretta was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, sisters Dee Schultz and Marge McNutt, and son Eugene (aka Tony) Gabriel, Jr.
Tudi is survived by brother Bobby Schrader, children Angela Gabriel (Donna), Monica Vega, Guido Gabriel (John) all of Kokomo, and James (Jim) Gabriel (Catherine) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Tana Gabriel (Drew), Kacey Gibson (Teri), Gina Hagy (Mike), Michael Gabriel (Nancy), and Stephanie Gabriel (Kevin), as well as seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolence's may be left at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joan of Arc Church in Loretta's memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020