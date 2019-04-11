Loretto "Kay" Lowery



Lafayette - Loretto "Kay" Lowery, 75, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.



She was born April 14, 1943 in Lafayette to Barbara (Allen) Young and raised by step-father George "Bud" Young. She married Gordon W. Lowery on July 2, 1962 in Pyrmont, IN and he survives.



Kay was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing. She also had a craft business called Cranberry Christmas that she would take to flea markets. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ.



Surviving along with her husband Gordon are her children: Stephanie McKinney and Michael (Janine) Lowery both of Lafayette; and sister Jerrie Daeger of Paoli. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Taylor and Kelly McKinney, Rowen and Reine Prather, and Kiara, Zadie and Phinn Lowery.



She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara and stepfather George.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans - www.dav.org/donate.