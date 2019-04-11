Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretto Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretto "Kay" Lowery


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretto "Kay" Lowery Obituary
Loretto "Kay" Lowery

Lafayette - Loretto "Kay" Lowery, 75, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.

She was born April 14, 1943 in Lafayette to Barbara (Allen) Young and raised by step-father George "Bud" Young. She married Gordon W. Lowery on July 2, 1962 in Pyrmont, IN and he survives.

Kay was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing. She also had a craft business called Cranberry Christmas that she would take to flea markets. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ.

Surviving along with her husband Gordon are her children: Stephanie McKinney and Michael (Janine) Lowery both of Lafayette; and sister Jerrie Daeger of Paoli. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Taylor and Kelly McKinney, Rowen and Reine Prather, and Kiara, Zadie and Phinn Lowery.

She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara and stepfather George.

Funeral service will be held 2pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans - www.dav.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now