Lori Ann Powers
Lafayette - Lori Ann Powers, 51, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home. She was born March 4, 1969, in Lafayette to the late Raymond and Geneva (Hess) Wetli.
Lori graduated from Benton Central High School in 1987. On July 15, 1995, she married Timothy J. Powers in St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette and he survives.
She was a member of St. Mary Cathedral.
Lori was a full time mother and wife, and loved nothing more than spending time with her husband and children. She loved cheering on her kids at sporting events or participating in outdoor activities with them. She enjoyed watching and attending Purdue basketball games, as well as volunteering at the 4H fair. She also cherished spending time with her many close friends and family, and was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Surviving along with her husband are her children Lindsey Powers, Tyler Powers, Lilly Powers and Trevor Powers all of Lafayette. Also surviving is her sister Jill (Dave) Stowe of CT.
Because of restrictions in place due to the corona virus, a private service will be held on Tuesday. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Catholic Schools or the Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020