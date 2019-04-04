Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lori Jackson Stanley Obituary
Lori Jackson Stanley

Lafayette - - Lori Jackson Stanley, 59, passed away at home, encircled by the love and care of family and friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

She was born in Indianapolis on June 27, 1959, to Richard Burton Stanley and Ann Louise (Jackson) Stanley, who preceded her in death.

Lori grew up in Rocky Ripple, and graduated from North Central High School in 1977. She attended Purdue University, and received a degree in computer science.

Lori's pride and joy in life were her two children, Michelle and Nathan Snellenbarger. After devoting herself to raising her two beautiful children, she returned to full-time work and school to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She worked for eight years in the mother baby unit at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

In addition to her two children, Lori is survived by her beloved granddaughter, Jade Mills; her sisters, Alesa (Orlando) Pelaez of Indianapolis, Dee (Dave) Fox of Carmel, and Jan (John) Paolino of Chino Hills, CA; nephews, Ryan and Evan Pelaez; and niece, Isabella Pelaez.

Lori will be remembered and cherished for her gentle nature, sense of humor, devotion to family, and her strength in the face of adversity.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 on Saturday morning, April 6, at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple. A memorial service will follow at 11:30.

Burial will be at Cliff Hill Cemetery in Versailles, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision, or to any favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared online at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019
