Lorie Luttrell Radford
West Point - Lorie Luttrell Radford passed away on February 16, 2019 in St. Anthony Healthcare. Lorie was a wandering soul and lived many places in her lifetime. Through it all, she made many lasting friends. Her love of music, especially Motown, always brightened even her darkest days and brought joy to those around her.
During her marriage to Wayne Radford she had two children, Nicole Orihood (Marie) and Travis Radford (Brittany) along with 4 grandchildren, Landon Radford, Gunnar Radford, Payton Hollensteiner and Maggie Orihood. They will miss her spunk, love of laughter and her corny jokes.
Lorie is survived by her loving parents, Richard and Judy Luttrell of West Point, IN, two sisters, Karla Ross (West Point) and Teresa Luttrell (West Point); three brothers, Bill Luttrell (Simpsonville SC), Tony Luttrell (Portland OR), and Rick Luttrell (West Point).
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of caregivers at St. Anthony's Rehabilitation and Nursing and Franciscan Hospice Care, who went to great lengths to insure Lorie's comfort during her stay.
As per Lorie's wishes, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held later in the year in true Irish fashion. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the gust book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 20, 2019