Lorin W. Haas, Jr., 76 of West Lafayette died at 6:20 P. M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Springs in Lafayette. He was born July 29, 1943 at Nashville, TN the son of Lorin W. and Bernice (Savely) Haas.
Lorin grew up in Veedersburg and graduated from West Lebanon High School in 1962. He moved to West Lafayette in 1962, worked at United Parcel Service for fourteen years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed playing chess and cards.
Lorin married Marilyn L. Beaver December 7, 1962 at Stone Bluff EUB Church, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Alan Wayne and Aron Dwayne, both of West Lafayette; a brother Chris (Gini) Haas of Louisville, KY; a sister Dawn Michelle Barker of New Castle, IN, several nieces and nephews. His parents and a brother Anthony preceded him in death.
Funeral services 3:00 P. M. EST Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington with Rev. David Finch officiating. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation from 1:00 P. M. until the time of services at 3:00 P. M. Condolences to the family: www.shelbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020