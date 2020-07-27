Lorna Eleanor Rusk
Lorna Eleanor Rusk, age 91, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at home with her family at her side.
Lorna was born on January 31, 1929 to Ben and Ruby (Furr) Townsend in Veedersburg, IN. The family moved to Covington where she attended and graduated from Covington High School in 1947. She worked at the Indiana Condensed Milk Company after high school when her family moved back to Veedersburg.
She married Richard L. Rusk on August 30, 1947 in Veedersburg at her parent's home. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before he passed away in 2016. Together they had four children; Lynette Rusk, Janilee (Denny) McMasters, Mark (Bridget) Rusk and Todd (Jena) Rusk all of Veedersburg. Lorna had eight grandchildren; Jennifer (Mark) Summers of Veedersburg, Melissa Woodroffe of Brooksville, FL, Jessica Bullard of Westfield, IN, Greg (Heather) Rusk of Bristol, IN, Scott (Danielle) Rusk of West Lafayette, IN, Matt Norwood of Lafayette, IN, Casey (Eli) Hoagland of Veedersburg and Haley Rusk of Savannah, GA. Great-grandchildren are; Alexis and Nathan Summers, Ella Woodroffe, Lilia Bullard, Hannah and Taylor Rusk, Zion and Isaiah Norwood, Dallas and Laney Hoagland.
Lorna started working for The Fountain Trust Bank in 1976 in bookkeeping until she retired in 2003. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Veedersburg and was a member of the United Methodist Women's group. She was very active in the church choir and enjoyed putting together programs for special performances. She had been attending Sterling Christian Church since 2016; she also enjoyed attended their KIT Club. Lorna was a member of the Alpha Mu Music Club, Psi Ota and Red Hat Society.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard in 2016, brothers Lorne, Dorwin, and Daryel Townsend, and her sister Dorla Hartsaw. She is survived by all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother in law Roy Rusk of Hutchison, KS and sister in law Mary Jo Livengood of Lafayette, IN.
Lorna lived for her family. She was known for her macaroni and cheese and noodles and there was never a family dinner that didn't have both. You could always count on seeing her where ever there was an activity going on that involved her grandchildren. She was a maker of "skrunchies" and if you were ever at her house for anything you walked away with at least one. Her home was a place of love, laughter and all were welcome.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. MASKS WOULD BE APPRECIATED AND THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT EVERYONE PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID SITUATION.
Funeral will be 11:00 AM Thursday July 30, 2020 at Dickerson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rockfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Veedersburg Fire Department. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com