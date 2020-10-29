Lorna Myers
Lorna Myers (nee Gordon), 80 yrs. old, beloved wife of Neil Myers. Devoted mother of Rachel (Timothy) Myers Moore and Julie (Richard) Myers King. Cherished grandmother of Isaac Moore and Charlie and Amelia King. Loving sister of Daniel (Robin) Gordon. Born to Kusiel Gordon and Elizabeth Bernstein on March 20, 1940 in Sussex New Jersey. She spent over 20 years as the Director of Convocations at Purdue University. Private family service will be held Friday Oct. 30. Interment Lake View Cemetery. Family requests NO VISITATION at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Santa Rosa Symphony (www.srsymphony.org
)
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.