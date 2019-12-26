|
|
Lorraine Salmons
Mulberry - Lorraine "Lori" Salmons, 58, of Mulberry, passed away at her home unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born March 5, 1961 in Lafayette to Raymond "Slim" and Jo Anne (Roberts) Hammel. She was a 1979 Clinton Prairie graduate where she was a member of the band. She married Gary Salmons September 21, 1980, he survives. Lori provided childcare in her home for years and then worked as a housekeeper at Wesley Manor. She enjoyed her time at Lake Freeman, and loved her kids and grandkids, and showed them each in her own special way.
Along with her husband of 39 years, Lori is survived by her son, Uriah (Lindsay) Salmons of Frankfort; daughter, Ciera Salmons of Frankfort; brothers, Steve (Janet) Hammel and J.P. Hammel; sisters, Deborah (Keith) Hartman and Katherine Townsley; grandchildren, Taylor, Tessa, Alissa, Colson, Emma, Danilyn, Maci, and Brently; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Douglas; and sister, Sharon.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019