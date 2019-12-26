Services
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Salmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Salmons


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Salmons Obituary
Lorraine Salmons

Mulberry - Lorraine "Lori" Salmons, 58, of Mulberry, passed away at her home unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born March 5, 1961 in Lafayette to Raymond "Slim" and Jo Anne (Roberts) Hammel. She was a 1979 Clinton Prairie graduate where she was a member of the band. She married Gary Salmons September 21, 1980, he survives. Lori provided childcare in her home for years and then worked as a housekeeper at Wesley Manor. She enjoyed her time at Lake Freeman, and loved her kids and grandkids, and showed them each in her own special way.

Along with her husband of 39 years, Lori is survived by her son, Uriah (Lindsay) Salmons of Frankfort; daughter, Ciera Salmons of Frankfort; brothers, Steve (Janet) Hammel and J.P. Hammel; sisters, Deborah (Keith) Hartman and Katherine Townsley; grandchildren, Taylor, Tessa, Alissa, Colson, Emma, Danilyn, Maci, and Brently; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Douglas; and sister, Sharon.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -