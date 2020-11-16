Louella Shade
Battle Ground - Louella Frances Shade, 81, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
Louella was born on July 27, 1939. She was born in Kentucky to Gladys and Phillip Evans. She moved to Indiana as a child and graduated from New Castle High School in Indiana. She received a scholarship to attend nursing school at Ball State. Louella attended Ball State University from 1957- 1961. She earned a BS and an RN. As of August 21,1960, she was married to the love of her life, Richard Shade for 60 years. In 1962, she gave birth to her son, Michael Shade. In 1964, she gave birth to a daughter, Karen Charles. From 1961 to 1980, Mrs. Shade worked in multiple hospitals as an RN. In 1970, she began teaching Clinical Nursing at Purdue University. She was recruited in 1980 by Home Hospital to become the Department Head of Post-Partum and Nursey. She retired in 2003 after 23 years of service.
Mrs. Shade was a member of Covenant Church in West Lafayette and attended the Woman's Bible Study.
She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading and watching wildlife.
Mrs. Shade is survived by a brother, Marlin Evans (Karen Sue).
Two children: Michael Shade (Julie) and Karen Charles.
Four grandchildren: Jarrod Smith, Amanda Gick (Trevor), Brianna Goode (Casey), and Oliva Charles.
Three Great Grandchildren: Evan Smith, Aubrie Goode, and Elaina Goode.
Deceased siblings: Brother, Wendell Evans and Sister, Elaine Ferguson.
A private family service to take place. Share memories and condolences at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
(Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed)