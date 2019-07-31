Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethel Bible Holiness Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Griffin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Griffin Obituary
Louis Griffin

Frankfort - Louis N. Griffin, 94, a long-time resident of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. He was born March 4, 1925, in Potomac, Ill., to Lewis N. and Jessie C. (Williams) Griffin. On March 11, 1952, Louis married Lillian F. Earlywine; she preceded him in death on February 9, 1973. On May 11, 1974, Louis married Verla M. Doubledee; she survives.

Louis completed his high school education at Frankfort Pilgrim Holiness College and then continued his college courses there. He was a member of Bethel Bible Holiness Church in Frankfort, and member of Pipefitters Local 157 in Terre Haute. He was worked as a Pipefitter and retired on November 28, 1990 after 40 years of service.

In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his sons, James (Mable) Griffin and John (Desta) Griffin; daughter, Donna (Todd) Gray; sister, Joyce Tiffin; seven grandchildren, Tracy (Andrew) Jones, Stacy (Brian) Frame, James (Kim) Griffin, Ashley Gray, Emily Gray, Elizabeth (Edward) Serrano, and Rachel Howerton; and 13 great grandchildren. Louis is preceded in death by his first wife, parents, and his brothers and sisters, Leona, Kenneth, Gordon, Eugene, Howard, and Ollie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bethel Bible Holiness Church with Pastor Steven Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort. Memorials in Louis' name may be made to Bethel Bible Holiness Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now