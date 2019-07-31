|
Louis Griffin
Frankfort - Louis N. Griffin, 94, a long-time resident of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. He was born March 4, 1925, in Potomac, Ill., to Lewis N. and Jessie C. (Williams) Griffin. On March 11, 1952, Louis married Lillian F. Earlywine; she preceded him in death on February 9, 1973. On May 11, 1974, Louis married Verla M. Doubledee; she survives.
Louis completed his high school education at Frankfort Pilgrim Holiness College and then continued his college courses there. He was a member of Bethel Bible Holiness Church in Frankfort, and member of Pipefitters Local 157 in Terre Haute. He was worked as a Pipefitter and retired on November 28, 1990 after 40 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Louis is survived by his sons, James (Mable) Griffin and John (Desta) Griffin; daughter, Donna (Todd) Gray; sister, Joyce Tiffin; seven grandchildren, Tracy (Andrew) Jones, Stacy (Brian) Frame, James (Kim) Griffin, Ashley Gray, Emily Gray, Elizabeth (Edward) Serrano, and Rachel Howerton; and 13 great grandchildren. Louis is preceded in death by his first wife, parents, and his brothers and sisters, Leona, Kenneth, Gordon, Eugene, Howard, and Ollie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bethel Bible Holiness Church with Pastor Steven Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Bunnell Cemetery in Frankfort. Memorials in Louis' name may be made to Bethel Bible Holiness Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 31, 2019