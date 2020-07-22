Louise Hoffman
Lafayette - Louise A. Hoffman, 100, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Signature Healthcare.
She was born April 15, 1920 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Wickliffe H. and Marjorie L. (Doty) Fleeger. She was a 1938 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. She worked for the Retail Clerks International Association for 36 years.
On February 14, 1948 she married Charles T. Hoffman in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1974.
Louise is survived by her brother Robert (Jeanne) Fleeger and sister in law Elsie Fleeger. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Charles, she is preceded in death by her parents Wickliffe and Marjorie Fleeger, three brothers Earl (Ester) Fleeger, Charles (Helen) Fleeger and Kenneth Fleeger and two sisters Lois (Jack) Roberts and Emma Jean Fleeger.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com