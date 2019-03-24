|
Louise Patricia Casey O'Callaghan
Breezy Point, NY - Louise Patricia Casey O'Callaghan, mother of local resident Patti O'Callaghan, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at her beloved home. She was a Breezy Point resident since 1956. She was born in Brooklyn on November 9th, 1928. The Brooklyn home she grew up in, that her father grew up in, that she raised her family in, is still occupied by O'Callaghans - the sixth generation.
Louise was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Cornelius O'Callaghan and their son Andrew. Louise is survived by 9 of her children; Mark (JoAnn), Patti (Mark Diekman), Peggy Rogan (Patrick), Susan Mitchell (Michael), Eileen Geier (Steven), Neil (Cathy Cangemi), Nancy O'Callaghan-Friend (Marc), Maryann Appel, and Edward (Kitty). She was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Louise was active in the Breezy Point community as a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the Garden Club, the Golden Age Club and Blessed Trinity Parish. Louise was also honored as a Catholic Woman of the Year.
Louise was a treasure that will be missed by all. She was interred at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 24, 2019