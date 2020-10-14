Loyd A. 'Bud' Ellingwood
Lafayette - Loyd A. 'Bud' Ellingwood age 78 of Lafayette, passed away following a short illness, 4:45 AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. He was born near Alamo in Montgomery County April 11, 1942, son of the late Loyd A. and Minnie Fern Phillips Ellingwood.
Bud was raised near Alamo and graduated from Alamo High School. He served 6 years with the Army Reserves, with 6 months of active duty. For over 42 years Bud was employed as a maintenance expert working on specialized printing equipment. He started his career with R. R. Donnelley & Sons, then serving various printing companies around the country.
While in Hudson Oaks, TX, he was active in and a charter member of Lake Shore Drive Baptist Church. Bud enjoyed traveling and tinkering with cars. He was a quiet gentle man, always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are: four sons; David Kiger of Crawfordsville, Mike (Roxann) Kerns of Waynetown, Dan (Carrie) Kerns of Crawfordsville and Greg (Brianna Stevens) Kerns of Yountsville. Three sisters; Ilene Hedrick of Mulberry, Rita (Clyde) Jones and Barbara Sue Ellingwood both of Crawfordsville. Thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren plus several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Eugene Ellingwood and sister Beverly Joan Carroll.
Visitation hours are 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate with funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Roe officiating. Burial will follow in Waynetown Masonic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society
. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
to sign the guest book or leave a condolence. Please follow the COVID-19 recommendations from CDC and Indiana State Department of Health when attending public gatherings.