Lucille Mason



Lafayette - Lucille Mason passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 95 at home and with family holding her hand.



Lucille was born September 26, 1923 to the late Thomas and Martha Goode. She was married to Robert Mason, Sr. 60 years when he preceded her in death in March 2003.



Lucille was a member of the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church, Jackson United Methodist Women Group, she belonged to Jackson Home Extension Club and held offices in each organization. She attended Indiana Business College, loved her church and attended her church until her health decline. She was always there to help with church dinners and other church activities.



Lucille was a beautiful, wonderful lady and an active farm wife. When her husband had machinery break-down she was on the road with a picture drawn by him and details to get a part. She went as far as Ohio, getting there as they were locking the door (time difference). She also prepared food for her husband and son when they were in the field.



When Prophetstown was being formed, Lucille, her sister, Jean and friend, Helen VanHook and other ladies jumped in to decorate the 1920 Gibson House. They traveled to antique shops looking for items to decorate the farmhouse. They also researched styles of 1920 aprons and began making and selling them. Each apron style had a name. One was a "Martha" named for her mother and the type of apron she wore. These ladies in their 80's sold aprons in the Pioneer Village at the Indiana State Fair for approximately 5 years and stayed the length of the fair above the horse barn on bunk beds. Days were LONG and HOT. Over the years they sold $30,000 worth of aprons. She would help feed the farm hands at Prophetstown when they were baling hay or threshing grain. She enjoyed being at Prophetstown, but always took time to attend her children and grandchildren's school sports and other events. Lucille and her sister, Jean, also were instrumental in starting the Home and Family Arts Open Show at the Tippecanoe County Fair. They were then honored at the Salute to Women celebration.



Lucille is survived by daughter, Jean Anne Rees ofLafayette; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Mason of Lafayette; grandson, Rob Mason (Amy) of Bloomington; granddaughter, Mindi Mason-Tyson (fiancé Bill Holderfield) of West Point; sister, Jean Gamble of Romney; great grandchildren, Tanner Tyson, William and James Mason, Grace Blouin; great-great grandchild, Caylah Tyson; and her best friend and companion, her shih tzu, Libby.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Mason, Sr.; son, Robert Mason, Jr.; son-in-law, Donald Rees; sister and brother-in-law Eloice and Norman Godbey; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Gamble.



Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Jackson Heights UMC, 7 miles west of Romney on SR 28. Pastor Chuck Tague officiating.



Family would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Holly and Nancy with Franciscan Hospice Care. Also, caregiver, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Mason was wonderful in taking care of Lucille.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jackson Heights UMC.



Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary