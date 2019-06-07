Services
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Crawfordsville, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Crawfordsville, IN
View Map
Lucretia K. Karle McClamroch Obituary
Lucretia K. Karle McClamroch

Crawfordsville - Lucretia K. Karle McClamroch passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born February 25, 1931 to the late August B. Karle and Elizabeth W. Karle in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Her brother August A. Karle died in 2017. She is survived by her brother Bernard W. Karle.

Krish graduated from Crawfordsville High School and Webber College. She married William W. McClamroch on January 22, 1952. Bill and Krish lived, worked and raised their family on the family farm in Montgomery County. Bill passed away on August 28, 1998.

Krish is survived by sons B. Bruce (Anne) McClamroch, W. Tobin (Carolyn) McClamroch, and Mark K. (Kathy) McClamroch; grandchildren William B. McClamroch, Patrick B. McClamroch, Daniel L. McClamroch, Mary L. McClamroch, Sarah M. Sullivan, William T. McClamroch, Emily B. McClamroch, Justin K. McClamroch, and Thomas B. McClamroch, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Krish was strong in her convictions and love of her family, her church, her numerous friends and her community. She loved to raise and display roses and other flowers as well as quilts and fabrics that she created. She lived with incredible grace and humility.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville, with Father Christopher Shocklee officiating. Visitation hours are 9:00am to 11:00am at the Church prior to the Mass. Private family interment will follow. Memorial contributions can be directed to Montgomery County 4-H, 400 Park Ave. Crawfordsville, IN 47933. Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate is assisting the family. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019
