Lucy Young
Lafayette - Lucy Mae Young, 95, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Anthony Healthcare in Lafayette due to complications from a stroke.
She was born February 27, 1925 in French Lick, IN, to the late Elmer Wagner and Ertie (Stanfield) Wagner.
On June 21, 1947 she married Robert A. Young in English, IN. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1961.
Lucy retired from K-Mart and worked in food services. She was a member of the Lafayette congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Surviving are her children: Dennis R. Young of Noblesville, Steven J. (wife, Sandra) Young, Robert D. (wife, Sue) Young and Rita G. Swisher all of Lafayette. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Grandma Lucy will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers (Cleo Wagner, Ralph Wagner, Roscoe Wagner, Dale Wagner and James Wagner) and two sisters (Ruth Jones and Catherine Crowder).
A memorial will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020