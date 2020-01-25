Resources
Luke Short

Luke Short Obituary
Luke Short

West Lafayette - Luke Short, 88, of West Lafayette Indiana, passed on Thursday, January 23rd after a long struggle with Alzheimer's.

The retired proprietor of Burnham's Outdoor Sports is survived by his wife

Edi Short, son Charlie (Wife Pat) of West Lafayette, daughter Dianne Krogh (Husband Ken) of Oak Harbor, Washington, and two grandsons, Sam Short and Max Short of Mukilteo, Washington. His younger son Jamie Short preceded him in death.

As cremation was chosen, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will appear soon with further information. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
