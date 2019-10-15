|
Lula M. Davis
Lafayette - Lula M. Davis, 81, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Anthony Health Care. She was born April 14, 1938, in Lafayette to the late Aaron and Leota (Reece) Fultz. Lu graduated from Monitor High School in 1956 and on October 19, 1958, she married Robert R. Davis in Otterbein. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010. In addition to being a homemaker, Lu had worked in Patient Accounts for the Arnett Clinic.
She was a member of Elston Presbyterian Church, Eagles Aux and Red Hats Society. Lu enjoyed watching baseball, Purdue Basketball and NASCAR.
Surviving are her daughters Connie (Ed) Farris, Kathy (Jay Bramlett) Haugen all of Lafayette, grandchildren Troy (Brandy) Nay, Jennifer (Brandon) Moseley, Kelsey (Brett) Bisher, Shelby Haugen, Misty Price, Erica Farris, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings Beverly (Tom) Snyder, Ruth (Dick) Hatke, Dorothy (Les) White, Shirley Smith, Paul Fultz all of Lafayette and a special friend Fred Clore. Lu was preceded in death by her brother Cecil Fultz and a Son-in-Law Paul J. Haugen.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Pastor Rick Ryan officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Purdue University Cancer Research or Elston Presbyterian Church in Lu's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019