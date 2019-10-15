Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula M. Davis


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula M. Davis Obituary
Lula M. Davis

Lafayette - Lula M. Davis, 81, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Anthony Health Care. She was born April 14, 1938, in Lafayette to the late Aaron and Leota (Reece) Fultz. Lu graduated from Monitor High School in 1956 and on October 19, 1958, she married Robert R. Davis in Otterbein. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010. In addition to being a homemaker, Lu had worked in Patient Accounts for the Arnett Clinic.

She was a member of Elston Presbyterian Church, Eagles Aux and Red Hats Society. Lu enjoyed watching baseball, Purdue Basketball and NASCAR.

Surviving are her daughters Connie (Ed) Farris, Kathy (Jay Bramlett) Haugen all of Lafayette, grandchildren Troy (Brandy) Nay, Jennifer (Brandon) Moseley, Kelsey (Brett) Bisher, Shelby Haugen, Misty Price, Erica Farris, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her siblings Beverly (Tom) Snyder, Ruth (Dick) Hatke, Dorothy (Les) White, Shirley Smith, Paul Fultz all of Lafayette and a special friend Fred Clore. Lu was preceded in death by her brother Cecil Fultz and a Son-in-Law Paul J. Haugen.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Pastor Rick Ryan officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Purdue University Cancer Research or Elston Presbyterian Church in Lu's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now