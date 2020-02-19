|
|
Lydia Budny
Lydia Budny, beloved daughter and sister, passed away suddenly on February 9, 2020 at the age of 34. Lydia was born on October 13, 1985 in Lansing, Michigan to Daniel and Joanne Budny. Lydia grew up in Lafayette, Indiana where she attended Lafayette Central Catholic High School (2004) and Purdue University (2008).
Lydia had a passion for sports. From a young age she excelled in baseball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics and diving. Lydia lived most of her adult life in Oceanside, California where she enjoyed time with her many friends and Aunt and Uncle. Lydia had a passion for gymnastics and was at her best when coaching her team. She loved spending time with her family, especially her two nieces. Lydia's personality was larger than life. Her smile, strength, and laugh will forever be missed.
Lydia is survived by her parents, Daniel and Joanne, her brothers, Brian, Eric, and Nathan, her sister-in-law, Brooke, and her nieces, Hayden and Caroline. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 16 in Oceanside, CA.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be hosted by her family in Lafayette, Indiana Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5 - 8 pm at the Midtowne and Columbia Room, 625 Columbia Street, Lafayette, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the YMCA of San Diego County (https://www.ymcasd.org/give-y) or the Epilepsy Research Foundation (https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate).
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020