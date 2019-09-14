Services
Frain Mortuary Inc.
305 E. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996
(574) 946-3222
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frain Mortuary Inc.
305 E. Main Street
Winamac, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Frain Mortuary
Winamac, IN
1924 - 2019
Lydia Kennedy Obituary
Lydia Kennedy, 94, of Winamac died September 11, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Ronald E. (Sue) Kennedy, Sr., Donna Planck, and Ruth Ann (Joe) Reynolds all of Winamac, Betty J. (Jerry) Knoy and Marilyn Kennedy both of Lafayette, Nancy S. (Dan) Brandenburg of Freemont and Carolyn Lynne Kennedy of Kingsford Heights, IN; 18 Grandchildren; 29 Great Grandchildren; 14 Great Great Grandchildren; as well as Several Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by her by her parents, Romie and Sylvia Poisel Chamness; her husband,Harold F. Kennedy; a daughter-in-law, Roseanna Mack Kennedy; a grandson, Jeff Reed; and five siblings, Elsie (Bert) Kersey, Ruth (Robert) Garling, Mildred (Albert) Stoll, Arthur (Nola) Chamness, and Dorothy (Jack) Tuley.

Visitation 4-8 PM EDT Friday a Frain Mortuary with Services there 11 AM EDT Saturday. Burial at Winamac Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or Pulaski Health Care Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary 305 E. Main St. Winamac, IN 46996. Phone: 574-946-3222. Website:

www.frainmortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
