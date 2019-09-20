|
|
Lyle DeVonne Holsinger
Lafayette - October 10, 1959 - September 17, 2019
Lyle DeVonne Holsinger, fourth and youngest son of Elmer and Mabel (Endress) Holsinger, was born on October 10, 1959 in Lafayette, IN.
In September 2017 he was diagnosed with brain cancer; Glioblastoma Stage IV. He inspired all of us with the way he took this in stride as he watched his whole world turn upside down. He had surgery and went through treatment, became permanently disabled, lost peripheral vision in both eyes, becoming totally dependent on 24-hour caregivers.
Lyle went to K-12 at Rossville and was 1978 class Salutatorian. Favorite memories of school days included reading every book in the library, his 4th grade teacher Jeannie Foley, 6th grade teacher Bruce W. Meyer, and high school teachers Gerald and Roz Eiler.
He graduated from Purdue University in 1982 with a BSE degree in multidisciplinary engineering. His job took him to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alabama, and finally to Canton, Georgia at Chart Industries in various positions for 17 years and the last 10 years as a Research and Development Engineering Manager.
He excelled at speaking his mind about things that needed to be said and is well known for using certain phrases; such as, "It is what it is" and "it appears things went sideways!" Unique things that he said at work are being called "Lyle-isms" by those who know and love him.
Loved ones that are left to cherish precious memories are three brothers: Stanley Holsinger of Westfield, IN and wife Terri, Sheldon Holsinger of Rossville, IN, and Philip Holsinger of Rossville, IN and wife Susan; Two nephews: Carl Holsinger of Rossville, and wife Jennifer, Mark Holsinger of Delphi; Five nieces: Jennifer (Holsinger) Cicero of Laporte, IN and husband Patrick, Jessica Holsinger of West Lafayette, IN and husband Alex Webster, Helen (Holsinger) Brubaker of Rossville, IN and husband Naaman, Keriann (Holsinger) Boyd of San Francisco, CA and husband John, and Rochelle Holsinger of Woodland Park, Colorado; Five great nephews: Alex Cicero, Malachi and Benson Brubaker Blaine and Lincoln Holsinger; Four great nieces: Jenna and Meredith Cicero, Malena Brubaker and Ayla Holsinger
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church located at 12900 Arnold Mill Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075
There will be an additional Memorial Service in Indiana Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm. at the Bennett Room located at 50 E. North St. Rossville, Indiana 46065.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019