Lynn F. Youart
Lafayette - Lynn F. Youart, 80, of Lafayette, was called home by our lord on Thursday evening March 19, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI on May 30, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Roy A. and Kay Meacham Fruehauf. Lynn graduated from Paul Schulte High School in Terre Haute, IN where she met her future husband of 59 years, Hal M. Youart. After receiving her bachelor's degree from St. Mary of the Woods College in St. Mary of the Woods, IN, Lynn and Hal were married in Chicago, IL September 16, 1961 and he survives. Lynn was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette where she shared her kind and loving heart as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, volunteered at the Matthew 25 Soup Kitchen and faithfully attended Adoration at St. Elizabeth Hospital Chapel every week for 16 years. Lynn was part of a caring group of close friends who played bridge together for more than 40 years. She was also an avid golfer, being a member of the Lafayette Country Club where she was a past Ladies 18 Hole Champion. Lynn was a member of the West Central Ladies Golf Organization; a member of "OLGA" or Old Ladies Golf Association; a member of the Elks Women's Golf League and played in multiple City Women's Golf Tournaments. Family was the foundation of Lynn's heart and she had a favorite saying, "Our family is a circle of strength and love, with every birth and every union, the circle will grow, every joy shared adds more love, every crisis faced together, makes the circle stronger." Surviving with her husband Hal are four daughters, Debbie Redford (Kyle) of Albuquerque, NM; Bonnie Loft (Randy) of Lafayette, IN; Michele Rose (Larry Bennett) of Lafayette, IN and Kathy Byers (Derek) of West Point, IN; by a brother, William Fruehauf of Bonita Springs, FL; and a sister, Gail Joslyn of Sarasota, FL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Zach Loft and a brother, Larry Fruehauf. A private family interment service will be held later at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 8th Avenue, Suite 700, New York, NY 10001. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Youart family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahn-groeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020