Lynn Hugh Walling



Lafayette - Lynn Hugh Walling, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. He was born July 27, 1943, in Evansville to the late Norman and Rhoda (Irwin) Walling. His marriage was to Judy Rowe on December 23, 1965.



Lynn graduated in 1961 from Mount Vernon Senior High School and had attended the University of Evansville. He was a veteran of the Army serving from 1962 to 1965. While in the Army, Lynn was stationed in Orleans France. He was a member of the Honor Guard and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.



Lynn worked for Schwab Safe Corporation for 29 years and retired in 2010. He was an avid Purdue and NASCAR fan. Lynn was a supporter of all of his grandchildren's actvities which included sports, music and dance competitions.



Surviving are his children Ryan M. (LaVonne) Walling of Decatur, IL, Barbara L. LaDage of Delphi, grandchildren Shaun (wife Molly), Rachel and Jessica Walling and Olivia LaDage. Also surviving are his siblings Stephen E. (Charlotte) Walling of Evansville, John R. (Joyce) Walling of Denver, CO, and Charlotte A. (Eric) Gerst of Evansville. Lynn was preceded in death by a granddaughter Samantha LaDage.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital in Lynn's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.