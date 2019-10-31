|
M. Kay Shoaf
West Lafayette - M. Kay Shoaf, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born June 22, 1935, in Benton County to the late Louis and Elizabeth Rae Clark Nelson. Kay was a 1953 graduate of Pine Township High School in Benton County.
On June 4, 1966, she married Russell H. Shoaf in Attica and he survives. Kay worked at Lafayette Bank & Trust for several years and retired in 1997.
She was a member of Bethaney Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Deacon. Kay enjoyed golfing and spending time with her family.
Surviving along with her husband is her son Mark E. (Krista) Shoaf of West Lafayette, grandchildren Levi, Jacob and a step granddaughter Holly. Also surviving are her siblings Donald L. Nelson of West Lafayette, Patricia (Cletus) Steinmetz of Eugene, OR and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 am on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, Rev. Kevin Bowers officiating. Inurnment at Mount Gilboa Cemetery in Benton County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019