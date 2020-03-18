|
|
M. LaVerne Crowe Andry
Delphi - M. LaVerne Crowe Andry, 91, of Delphi, died Monday-March 16, 2020 at 9:15pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where she had resided for the past 3 years. She was born January 4, 1929 in Winchester, KY, to the late Charlie & Myrtle Powell Crowe. Her marriage was to Douglas L. "Pepper" Andry in Delphi, on August 31, 1968, and he survives. She was a 1947 graduate of Onward High School. She worked for 31 years at the Logansport State Hospital, as activities director, and then was the manager of the canteen store, retiring from there in 1991. She had also worked at Sears in Logansport for 15 years. She was a member of the Delphi Christian Church, and was an officer of the Christian Woman's Fellowship. She was a member of the Delphi American Legion Auxiliary, and a life member of the Logansport VFW Auxiliary. She was active with the Liberty Bells Home Ec Club, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and ceramics. She was in a women's bowling league, and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. She dearly loved her dog Olivia, and her dog Sugar. Surviving: husband-Douglas L. "Pepper" Andry of Delphi; daughter-Chere & Steve Nichols of Delphi; son-Ron & Phyllis Babb of Bradenton, FL; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by a brother Bill. Services: Private family services will take place on Friday at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke officiating. Burial at Paint Creek Cemetery, Camden. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be live streamed on Friday-March 20, at 10:30am, the link to participate will be at http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020