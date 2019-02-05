Services
Lafayette - Sister M. Monica Bertha, 93, of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, Mishawaka, and she was formerly of Lafayette, passed away Thursday in Our Lady on Angels Convent, Mishawaka. Survivors include two sisters, Adelaide King and Donna Finrock. Funeral Mass is at 11 am Wednesday, February 6, in St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka, with burial following in St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements are by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka. www.goethalswells.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 5, 2019
