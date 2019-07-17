Madelyn Conrad Asbury Holdeman



Wilmington,NC - Madelyn Conrad Asbury Holdeman



Madelyn Louise Holdeman, 85, of Wilmington NC, formerly of Lafayette IN passed away on July 4th from complications of a stroke at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC.



Madelyn was born on January 4, 1934 in Tippecanoe County IN to Robert and Bessie (Newton) Conrad. She graduated from Shadeland High School in 1953. She received her Nursing Associate Degree from Ivy Tech in 1990. On August 31, 1974, Madelyn married her soul mate and love of her life, Harold Holdeman.



Madelyn's hobbies included cooking, caring for others, family, music and spending many hours dancing with her husband at a variety of venues.



Madelyn is survived by her loving husband, Harold and 4 children. Debra Asbury of Lafayette IN, Rob (Lisa) Asbury of Lafayette IN, Mark (Kathleen) Asbury of Hercules CA and Tina Crawford (fiance Lewis) of Wilmington NC. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is survived by 1 brother and 4 sisters.



Madelyn has reunited with her parents, 7 brothers, 3 sisters and her beloved son Mike Asbury.



With grateful hearts, Madelyn's family would like to extend thanks for the thoughts, memories, prayers and sympathy from all. The family also wants to extend thanks and sincere thoughts of love to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center of Wilmington for their dignified and loving care of Madelyn in her final days.



A family celebration of life will be held in Wilmington at a later date. She will be missed by many.