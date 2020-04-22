|
|
Madonna M. Klinker Brown
Born March 30, 1928
Joined in marriage to Thomas Brown in August, 1946
Preceded in death by husband Thomas in October, 2015, and by her brother Tony Klinker and sister Lois Roberts.
She is survived by her sisters Joan Miller of Columbus, Indiana, and Marilyn Gick of Otterbein, Indiana, as well as her three children…Tom, Jr from Valparaiso, IN, Bill from Dallas, TX and Diane from Ann Arbor, MI.
She was also the proud grandmother of Tony Brown,Doug Brown, Carey Kerr, Jeff Brown, Jenna Casey and John Casey, and the even prouder great grandmother of Carly, Drake, Caris, Kate, Miles, Benjamin, Josh, Issac, and Emma.
After 60+ years in Brookston, IN, she spent a year in Dallas , TX with son Bill and his family before moving into assisted living in Ann Arbor, Mi…where she received amazing care and attention from her daughter, Diane Casey Agno.
Her family is thankful to Hillside Terrace for their love and care over the last couple of years.
We are blessed by the years she has been able to spend with us,and pray that her reunion with Thomas is amazing.
A burial mass is planned at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens, Lafayette, Indiana, Saturday April 25th at 11AM and will be shared with all by a webcast at zoom.us , click on "join meeting" then enter the meeting number 765-490-4234 and the password is : tmg2020
A memorial gathering will be held at a future time. TMG Funeral & Cremation Services West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020