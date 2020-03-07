|
Madora Rudin
Lafayette - Madora W. Rudin, 102, passed away peacefully at the home for her daughter and son-in-law on March 6, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1917 to Conrad Wolf and Minnie (Macon) Wolf in Vermillion County, IL.
Madora graduated from Klondike High School, West Lafayette, IN in 1936. Klondike is where Madora met the love of her life Gaylord Rudin. They were married March 21, 1937, and shared 54 years of marriage together before he passed away in 1991.
Mardora worked at the Duncan Meter Co in Lafayette, IN, for 18 years. Around 1970 Madora and Gaylord moved to Mesa, Arizona where they managed a mobile home park for 10 years durning the time they lived in Arizona. Madora moved back to Lafayette, IN 1992 to be close to family.
She enjoyed the summer time and warm weather when she could be outside and plant flowers and feed and watch the birds. All of her life Madora liked to work in her flower gardens, planting all kinds of perennials and annuals. She enjoyed playing euchre with family and friends. She spent many hours knitting and crocheting dollies, afghans, and Christmas stockings for her family. She also enjoyed sewing and making doll clothes for her great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. IN her younger years she was a hunter of antelope, pheasants and mushrooms and would go fishing where ever there might be fish to be caught. She had many fond memories of her travels through the western and southern United States.
Survivors include her daughter Paula Kerkhove (Bob) of West Lafayette; grandchildren Steve Kerkhove (Debra) of West Lafayette, Trudi Souligne (Jim) of Fowler, IN, great grandchildren, Shane Kerkhove (Chrissy) of West Lafayette, Heather Lohmeyer (Jayson) of West Lafayette, Amanda Taylor (Jonathan) of West Lafayette, Ryan Souligne (Lindsey) of Lafayette, Cory Souligne (Taylor) of West Lafayette, Kendra Underwood (Calvin) of Delphi, IN; great-great grandchildren, Nicole and Alex Kerkhove, Jaylie and Jaycob Lohmeyer, McKinley and Zachary Taylor, Madilyn and Meredith Souligne, and Haper Underwood.
Madora was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five brothers and two sisters. She loved to talk about her childhood and the fond memories she shared with her family. Madora was a member of the Christian Church in West Lafayette.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Thursday March 12, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020