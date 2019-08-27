|
Mae Coffey
West Lafayette - Mae A. Coffey, 90, of Lafayette, formerly of New Castle, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus. She was born January 29, 1929 in Tateville, Kentucky on January 28, 1929, the only daughter of the late Riley and Nancy Hatfield.
Mae married James on this return from WWII, and they moved to New Castle in 1947. Together they built a home on 300 South, living there until 2012.
Mae's life was dedicated to her family and faith. She also loved to be outside, tending to the garden or landscaping. Mae was a voracious reader, loved music (especially Piano), going on travel adventures with her daughters, and solving Wheel of Fortune puzzles. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers, and her windows were always full of color. Mae loved to wear purple it became her signature color. Even in her later years, Mae shared kindness with those she met and looked for opportunities to encourage others.
Mae is survived by four children, Faye (Wayne) Helms of North Carolina, Gail (Mike) Baldwin of Lafayette, Ray (Trish) Coffey of Yorktown and Christa Coffey of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren;
18 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers; daughters-in-law, Judy Coffey of Kokomo and Carolyn Coffey of Middletown.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Coffey; 2 sons, Ron Coffey and Wayne Coffey; 2 grandsons, Jon Hyatt and Jeremy Coffey; and 3 brothers.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Rev Rick Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Batson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories of Mae may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019