Mae Thomas
Monticello - Mae Thomas, 97, passed away at 6:50 am, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at I U Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born on August 15, 1922 in White County to William and Cecelia (Kendall) Vehnekamp. On May 26, 1946 she married Richard Darwin Thomas in Monticello and he preceded her in death on March 7, 1997.
She was a 1940 graduate of Monticello High School and owned and operated Indiana Van Lines in Monticello from 1951 until she retired in April of 2019.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
Mae's father managed the A & P grocery store where NAPA is located today and she worked in that grocery store. She was a fifty year member of the OES Crystal Chapter #165, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and precinct committee person for over 50 years. Last year she was presented the Golden Elephant Award for over 50 years of service. She loved to play euchre and bridge. Mae sold knives and nuts for the Legion. She loved people and loved telling old stories.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas Van (Pamela) Thomas of Lafayette and Timothy Darwin Thomas (fiancée Karen Sink) of Monticello; grandsons, Corey Wayne and Mark. In addition to local nieces, Judy (John) O'Neil of Monticello and Linda Lemme of Lafayette there are several additional nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Ralph, William and Walter Vehnekamp, sister, Nellie Wagner and infant siblings, Adeline and Bernard Lee.
Services will be private with Jay Jankee of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time when it is safe for public gatherings.
Burial will be in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the White County Food Pantry or a food pantry of the donor's choice.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020