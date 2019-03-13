Major W. Sherwin



West Lafayette -



Major W Sherwin, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. Major was born in Romney, Indiana, on August 30, 1960, the son of the late Mary A Avery and Curtis L Sherwin Sr. He attended Wainwright and McCutcheon high schools, graduating in 1978. He earned an Associates degree In Computer Science from Purdue University.



On May 12, 1979, he married Vicki J Wolf, his soulmate and best friend, in Romney. Together, they made a wonderful life in the area (Buck Creek, Waynetown, West Lafayette and Greencastle) over the next 40 blessed years. They raised two beautiful, cherished, successful daughters, Krystal A Dittmer (husband Matt) of Broomfield, CO; and Erika N Sherwin of West Columbia, SC.



Major was employed at Landis & Gyr, in Lafayette, for the vast majority of his professional career. He enjoyed his job so much that he never used the word 'work'. A member of Information Services, Major was considered a wizard; he was rumored to have the ability to fix a computer problem simply by gazing at it.



Family and friends meant everything to Major, who was the kindest and most helpful man anyone knew. He loved his wife deeply and unconditionally, a feeling and commitment she joyfully returned. He was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren, his pride and joy. He coached both of his daughters in softball, always teaching. He was a card-carrying Girl Scout, so that he could help Vicki run the troop and participate in their activities. He watched over his grandchildren, rather than allowing them to attend daycare. He would drop everything at a moment's notice to come to help family or friends in need.



Major had a dry sense of humor, often telling corny jokes and puns. He was an avid sports fan; NASCAR held a particularly special place in his heart, attending the annual Brickyard 400 race with his family. He could be found glued to the TV most Sundays, surfing through the televised events. He loved to travel, which he and Vicki did almost constantly after retirement. He was also an amateur radio enthusiast, PoGo player, wine connoisseur, coin collector, and general tinkerer who was always fixing something.



Surviving with his wife and daughters are his adored grandchildren, Joshua and Annabel; a sister, Mary L "Bonnie" Uhler, of Pennsylvania; and two brothers, Robert A Sherwin (wife Kristen Willard) of California and Lucius M Sherwin (wife Kim) of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William and Curtis Jr.



Major was not a big fan of flowers. In lieu of floral arrangements, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, to help find a cure to the disease that threatens the lives of so many people that he loved. Donations can be made using the following web address: https://fundraising.alzfdn.org/projects/major-sherwin-memorial/



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11 a.m. at West Lafayette Christian Church (1980 Lindberg Rd, West Lafayette, IN). Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary