Marc Sherwood
Lafayette - Marc Owen Sherwood was born July 9, 1974 to W. Charles and Donna Kay (Machler) Sherwood in Lafayette, Indiana. Marc passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his Father, sister Renee and three brothers: Steven, Michael and Brian. Marc graduated from Purdue University with a Fine Arts degree and was a very creative person excelling in painting, ceramics and making silver jewelry. He was employed as Manager of the framing department at Hobby Lobby.
No services are scheduled at this time. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com