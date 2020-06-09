Marcella Selmer



Medaryville - Marcella Theodora Selmer, 101, of rural Medaryville, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Parkview Haven in Francesville.



Marcella was born in Creston, Iowa on September 18, 1918. She was the oldest child of the late Theodore and Grace (Leippert) Kain. During her early childhood, she lived throughout the Midwest where her father worked as a civil engineer on a floating dredge. When she reached school age her family returned to the Medaryville area where her father was a farmer. She graduated from Medaryville High School in 1936.



On January 15, 1939 Marcella married Arthur Selmer. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1987. She lived the rest of her independent life on their family farm where she was a homemaker, farm wife and loving mother. She was a kind and gentle person who liked to cook and care for her family. Social activities were centered on family, church friends and the luncheon celebrations of the Medaryville birthday club. She enjoyed listening to religious and classical music.



Marcella was a confirmed, life member of St. John United Church of Christ. She served the church as a pianist, organist, children's Sunday School teacher, and was a member of the ladies' guild.



Surviving are her children: Linda Selmer, of West Lafayette, Marsha Selmer (husband David R. Chapman), of Lafayette, Bruce (Theresa) Selmer, of Medaryville; three grandsons: Jason, Nathan, and Kevin; and four great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Aiden, Ella, and Julian. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Bernard Kain, and a sister, Deloris Salrin.



A private family service will be held, with interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Medaryville, or Parkview Haven, Francesville.









