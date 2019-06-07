Marcella Silver



Lafayette - Marcella G. Silver, 91, of Lafayette died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Anthony's Healthcare.



She was born August 6, 1927 in Pulaski County, IN, to the late Joseph and Marie (Roth) Reutebuch. Marcella was raised in Pulaski County graduating from Pulaski High School. On April 14, 1948 she married Joseph Silver. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2012.



Marcella was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church participating in Rosary and the Altar & Aid Society. She enjoyed collecting arrow heads, gardening and planting flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her children: Michael (Shannon) Silver of Lafayette, John Silver of West Lafayette, Dennis (Margie) Silver of Ankeny, IA, Marilyn Silver of Lafayette, Martha (Mark) Wright of West Lafayette, Melinda (George) Muscat of Cherry Hill, NJ and Monica (Manny) Domondon of Lafayette; siblings Margaret (John) Woodward of Lafayette, Kenneth (Mary) Reutebuch of Altoona, FL, and Thomas (Marilyn) Reutebuch of Pulaski, IN; and sister-in-law Viola Reutebuch of Seminole, FL. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.



Along with her husband Joseph she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Joseph Reutebuch.



Services will be held 12pm Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Eric Underwood and Father Cole Daily officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pulaski, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Special thanks to the Arnett/IU doctors and nurses particularly Dr. Kurt Schleck; Fr Samuel Kalu; and the nurses, aids and staff of St. Anthony Healthcare for their loving care the past seven years.