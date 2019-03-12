Marcia Lee Straw



Linden - Marcia Lee (Smith) Straw, 75 of Linden, passed away on March11, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. Marcia was born in Indianapolis on October 4, 1943 to Paul "Robby" and Vera L. (Rchwine) Smith. She graduated from Pike High School, Ball State University with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and a Master's degree in Library Science. Prior to her retirement in 2003, she was a media specialist for North Montgomery High School. Marcia married Robert Straw on February 22, 1975. He survives. She is survived by a sister, Paula Smith, of Lebanon; two goddaughters, Jacque Henslow of Crawfordsville and Sheri Barnes of Brownsburg, along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a long-time close and devoted friend, Deborah (Darrell) Howard of Crawfordsville, who shared many of her interests. Preceding her in death are her parents, Paul and Vera Smith and a brother Larry Smith of Lebanon and a sister, Donna (Darwin) Brewer of Rushville. Marcia was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, travel and especially reading. She also enjoyed the special book club she participated in. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM Friday March 15 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Linden with Rev. Erin Michelle Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to the Linden Public Library, 102 S. Main Street, Linden, IN 47955. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com