Marcia Wykoff
Marcia Wykoff

Lafayette - Marcia Lynn (Carie) Wykoff, 69, of Lafayette passed on to Heaven Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital to spend eternity laughing and dancing with Jesus.

She was born March 25, 1951 in Vincennes, IN to the late Paul Pershing and Suzanne Lucille (Erskine) Carie. Marcia obtained her Associates Degree in nursing from Vincennes University. She served as a nurse for 34 years and retired her long career of providing loving care to children as the pediatric nurse director at Home Hospital.

On August 30, 2003 she married Chris Wykoff at the Covenant Church in West Lafayette, and he survives.

She was a very giving and caring person; known for loving Jesus and everyone she knew with unconditional love. Marcia volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters where she was a School Base Mentor and Kairos Prison Ministry cooking meals.

Surviving along with her husband, Chris, is son, Tim Sukits, of Arvada, CO; and step-children: Tressa (Drew) Heath of Lafayette, Cory (Amber) Wykoff of Medina, OH, Tyler Wykoff of Fairfield, OH, Carter Wykoff of Lafayette, and TJ Wykoff of St. Petersburg, FL; brothers: Jim (Donna) Carie, Rick (Elaine) Carie, and Steve (Ann) Carie; and sister-in-law Shirley Carie. She is also survived by six grandchildren: David, Olivia, and Drew Heath, and Noah, Emma, and Isabella Wykoff.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne Carie.

Visitation will be held 11:30am - 1:00pm Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Brentley Jordan officiating. A gravesite service will be held immediately following at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. (Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required). Due to Covid-19, attendance at the service will be allowed but limited. Please consider joining us at the visitation. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The service will also be webcasted on Hippensteel's website (www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com) where you can also share memories and condolences.






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
