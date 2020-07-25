1/1
Marciea Collins
Marciea Collins

Lafayette - Marciea K. Collins, 69 of Lafayette passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at IU Health Lafayette.

She was born on July 11, 1951 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Eilene Reeves Wells Cagle and Roy Cagle.

Marciea graduated in 1970 from Lafayette Jeff High School and she went on to earn her Associates Degree in Accounting from the International Business College.

Marciea devoted her life to raising her sons and caring for her mother. She spent the last 11 years loving and cherishing her 3 granddaughters.

She worked many years as a self-employed Accountant.

Marciea was a proud member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she served as a Stephen Minister.

Surviving are her two sons; Casey M. (Meredith) Collins of Houston, Texas and Corey W. (Crystal) Collins of Lafayette and her grandchildren; Caroline, Cambree, and Callie Collins.

She is preceded in death by her siblings; Christopher Wells, Colleen Wells, and Richard "Chip" Wells.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Lafayette with Pastor Jim Barton officiating. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Marciea. Envelopes will be available at the church or you can donate online through the funeral home website.

You share memories and write condolences on Marciea's Tribute Wall by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
