Marcos Rodriguez



Marcos Rodriguez, 97, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away Saturday, June 20th at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 11th, 1922 in Heredia, Costa Rica. He arrived in the United States in 1942 to attend college at Purdue University and later became owner of Marc's TV in Lafayette for over 45 years. During his lifetime he enjoyed reading, bird watching, videography and spending time with friends and family.



Marc leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Beverly (Cassman) Rodriguez. Survivors also include his children; Jan (Barry) Schultz of Noblesville, Randall Rodriguez of Palm Co., FL and Tami (Bruce) Banter of Northville MI. Further survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.



A private family celebration to honor his life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be directed to IU Health Arnett Hospice, Suite 104-3900 McCarty LN, Lafayette IN 47905.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store