Marcy Jo Hainje



Lafayette - Marcy Jo Hainje, 73, of Park City, UT, formerly of Lafayette passed away January 29th peacefully in her sleep.



Marcy was adopted by the late James Hoggatt and Ruth (Jones) Hoggatt. She was a 1963 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.



On March 14, 1970 she married William "Bill" Kenneth Hainje in Lafayette Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 17, 2018.



Marcy's early and teenage years were spent at her parent's roller-skating rink Aca Y Alla where she proved to be quite a skater. She was avid reader, loved her family, always enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving & Christmas get togethers for family and friends and traveled. After her children were out of the house, Marcy and Bill would spend their winters in St. Petersburg, FL where they loved boating and being on the water. Marcy was an avid sports fan, following Purdue, the Colts and NASCAR (big Tony Stewart fan).



She is survived by her daughter Christy Jo (Bill) Wilson of Park City, UT, brother Tamm Hoggatt and four beautiful grandchildren, Hunter Skelton, Ellie Skelton, Cayenne Wilson and Rowan Wilson.



Along with her husband Bill, she is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Tamara Lee Skelton; and siblings Thane Hoggatt and Jan Hoggatt.



Funeral Services will be held 2pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.