Margaret A. Anliker
Santa Rosa Beach, FL - Margaret A. Anliker, 85, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL (formerly of Monticello, IN) passed away at 3:13 PM Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Somerby of Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living. She was born on October 11, 1933 in Lafayette, IN to the late John and Viola Ward Criswell. Margaret was a 1952 graduate of Chalmers High School in Chalmers, IN. She married the late Charles B. Anliker on March 5, 1955 in Monticello. He passed away on October 26, 2010.
Margaret was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN. She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority in Chalmers. Margaret was a homemaker, farm wife, and Longaberger Basket representative, spending most of her life in the Chalmers area and her retirement years in Monticello, IN and Ft. Myers, FL. She enjoyed the music and singing and the peaceful sound of the waves on the Gulf of Mexico. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by: Kenneth C. (Terri) Anliker, Chalmers, IN Son, Kurtis J. (Stephanie) Anliker, Santa Rosa Beach, FL Son, Christopher Anliker, Grandson, Joshua (Jessica) Anliker, Grandson, Kennedy Anliker, Granddaughter, Robert Anliker, Great Grandson, Kaitlyn Anliker, Great Granddaughter, Several Nieces and Nephews.
Preceded in death by: John and Viola Ward Criswell, Parents, Charles B. Anliker, Husband, Kathryn Anliker, Daughter, and 12 Siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM EDT Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Francesville, IN with Ministers of the Church officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-8 PM EDT Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville, IN and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville, IN
Memorial Contributions may be made to . Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home or you may visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
