Margaret A. DeBoy Spencer
Lafayette - Margaret A. DeBoy Spencer, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Franciscan Health St. Elizabeth East.
She was born February 25, 1934 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Dean and Dorothy Plunkett Stockton.
Margaret graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On March 14, 1952, she married Emerson DeBoy in Lafayette, and he passed away January 4, 1995. She then married Al Spencer on November 25, 2000, and he passed away September 12, 2008.
Margaret worked as the secretary at Washington Elementary School for 32 years. After her retirement, she was inducted into the Lafayette School Corporation Wall of Fame.
She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Lafayette, where she was a deacon and a member of various committees.
Margaret was a 50-year member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority. She held various offices and served on several committees during her membership.
Margaret enjoyed reading, knitting, as well as playing cards. She was a member of several euchre clubs. Her most precious times were those spent with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her great grandchildren Leo, Emerson, Easton, and Greyson were the lights of her life. She was thrilled to find out she would have a new great granddaughter in November. She will truly be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Surviving are her children Christine (Richard) Bennett, Mike (Cathy) DeBoy, and Laura (John) Gullion all of Lafayette. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nate (Mable) Bennett, Lucas Bennett, Katie (Cody) Christopher, Ryan (Samantha) DeBoy, Nick DeBoy, and Caroline DeBoy.
Margaret was preceded in death by a grandson Jimmy DeBoy.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. in Lafayette, IN. There will be a Zeta memorial given by her sisters of Sigma Phi Gamma at 7:30 p.m. The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel located at 400 Twyckenham Blvd. in Lafayette. Pastor Andrew Guthrie will be officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Lafayette Fire Department's Shop with a Firefighter and Field 51 C/O Central Catholic High School.
