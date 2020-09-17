Margaret D. Sines
Lafayette - Margaret "Peg" D. Sines, 98, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born September 28, 1921, in Warren County, IN, to the late Lewis and Anna (Weigle) Wettschurack.
Peg graduated from Dayton High School and Huffer's Beauty College.
On April 22, 1973, she married George Sines in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on January 19, 1984.
Peg was a hairdresser at Datim Beauty Shop for 36 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lafayette Hairdressers Affiliate, and Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving is her son David (wife Diane Allen) Plantenga of Kokomo, grandchildren Bradly (Leslie), Christine (Jim), Bryan (Tina), Denise, 5 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son Timothy Plantenga.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of ther service will be at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Rev. David Doane officiating. Private entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Mausoleum in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Peg's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com