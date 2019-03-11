|
|
Margaret Duvall
- - Margaret Duvall, age 72, passed away March 6, 2019 at Norton Suburban hospital. She is survived by her mother Dorothy; three brothers and four sisters; two sons, Charles (Libby) of Louisville and Steven (Nancy) of Michigan; four grandchildren, Matthias, Zachary, Ricky and Emily; and three great grandchildren. Her body was given to science to help study the effects of chemo on the liver. A private memorial service will be planned for the end of March. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation at https://www.cancer.org
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 11, 2019