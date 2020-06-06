Margaret E. Greene
Lafayette - Margaret Elizabeth (Mackey) Greene was born January 8, 1943, the second oldest of 8 children, to M. Margaret (Doyle) and Joseph Mackey in Tidworth, England. She immigrated to America with her family making their home in Lafayette, Indiana in 1953. A graduate of Lafayette Central Catholic High School in 1960, Margaret met and married the love of her life, Robert David Greene, on October 28, 1961. Together they raised 5 children in Lafayette where Margaret worked at Lafayette Home Hospital. Margaret began her career at Home Hospital in 1971 as a telephone operator and retired after nearly 35 years as a Registered Nurse. Margaret fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse at the age of 51 when she graduated from St. Elizabeth School of nursing in May of 1995.
Margaret was an avid reader with a passion for Opera and classical music, a love she shared with her mother and sisters culminating in her sharing a live experience with her mother seeing Luciano Pavarotti just prior to his retirement. Margaret loved to knit and spent many hours making blankets for her children and grandchildren. A love of traveling took her across the country and around the world. She enjoyed visiting her siblings in Texas and England and shared many adventures with her mother and her best friend, Cathy Yates, as they explored the Bahamas on several occasions. Margaret and Robert enjoyed annual trips which often took them to the Indiana Dunes, Atlantic City, and Staten Island, New York where Robert was born, stopping along the way to play golf.
Margaret is survived by her husband Robert and their 5 Children: Brian (wife Deborah), John (wife Joy) Meggy (significant other Ed), Rosemary (husband Chris) and Rory (wife Jessica). Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one more on the way. Margaret is survived by her siblings, Maureen, Bridget, Kevin, Chris, Brendan, and the twins Mary and Joseph.
Margaret was proceeded in death by her parents, 5 grandchildren, and her niece Claire and her nephew Patrick Mackey.
Due to Covid-19 health and safety practices, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN with Fr. Coady Owens officiating. Please leave memories and condolences for the Greene family at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, Margaret would be honored by memorials supporting the Claire E. and Patrick G. Mackey Children Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6066 Lafayette, IN 47905. www.mackeychildrensfoundation.org.
Lafayette - Margaret Elizabeth (Mackey) Greene was born January 8, 1943, the second oldest of 8 children, to M. Margaret (Doyle) and Joseph Mackey in Tidworth, England. She immigrated to America with her family making their home in Lafayette, Indiana in 1953. A graduate of Lafayette Central Catholic High School in 1960, Margaret met and married the love of her life, Robert David Greene, on October 28, 1961. Together they raised 5 children in Lafayette where Margaret worked at Lafayette Home Hospital. Margaret began her career at Home Hospital in 1971 as a telephone operator and retired after nearly 35 years as a Registered Nurse. Margaret fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse at the age of 51 when she graduated from St. Elizabeth School of nursing in May of 1995.
Margaret was an avid reader with a passion for Opera and classical music, a love she shared with her mother and sisters culminating in her sharing a live experience with her mother seeing Luciano Pavarotti just prior to his retirement. Margaret loved to knit and spent many hours making blankets for her children and grandchildren. A love of traveling took her across the country and around the world. She enjoyed visiting her siblings in Texas and England and shared many adventures with her mother and her best friend, Cathy Yates, as they explored the Bahamas on several occasions. Margaret and Robert enjoyed annual trips which often took them to the Indiana Dunes, Atlantic City, and Staten Island, New York where Robert was born, stopping along the way to play golf.
Margaret is survived by her husband Robert and their 5 Children: Brian (wife Deborah), John (wife Joy) Meggy (significant other Ed), Rosemary (husband Chris) and Rory (wife Jessica). Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one more on the way. Margaret is survived by her siblings, Maureen, Bridget, Kevin, Chris, Brendan, and the twins Mary and Joseph.
Margaret was proceeded in death by her parents, 5 grandchildren, and her niece Claire and her nephew Patrick Mackey.
Due to Covid-19 health and safety practices, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN with Fr. Coady Owens officiating. Please leave memories and condolences for the Greene family at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, Margaret would be honored by memorials supporting the Claire E. and Patrick G. Mackey Children Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6066 Lafayette, IN 47905. www.mackeychildrensfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.