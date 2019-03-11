Margaret "Maggie" Edith Woods



Lafayette - Margaret "Maggie" Edith Woods, 19, of Lafayette, died March 6, 2019 in West Lafayette.



She was born March 25, 1999 in Lafayette to Terry A. and Debra L. (Wade) Price. She was a 2017 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and she attended Ivy Tech for a semester. Margaret worked for Indiana Mentor Group Homes in West Lafayette and also for CFS staffing.



Maggie enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music, swimming, and shopping. She was so full of life and was a jokester. She loved her grandparents and was planning a trip to see them in Texas. Her smile lit up the room.



Along with her parents Terry and Debra she is survived by her brother, Tyler Woods; her grandparents, Margaret Price and Bruce Mabbitt of Cleburne, TX; 2 Aunts, Linda (Harold) Johns and family of Winamac and Adrienne Price of Indianapolis; 2 Uncles, Brian (Lisa Ware) Price and family of Lafayette and Ed (Deborah) Price of Muskegon, MI; cousins Roxanne Holle and family of Lafayette and Rashad (April) Price of Lafayette.



She was preceded in death by 2 Uncles, Billy Price and Cedar Carter; and her Aunt Sue Price.



Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be given to a .



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of service at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 11, 2019