Margaret Emily Wilhoite
Lafayette - Margaret Emily (Pulley) Wilhoite, age 93, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, July 17, 2020, at Creasy Springs Health Campus.
She was born on October 1, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ralph James and Hannah Maedoris (Zeek) Pulley. The family moved to Indiana and Margaret grew up in Fairmount, where she graduated from Fairmount High School in 1944. She continued her education at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis graduating with her Nursing Degree in 1946.
Margaret married Lloyd Earl Wilhoite of Lebanon, Indiana, on June 26, 1948. Upon their move to Lafayette, she served as a Registered Nurse for local doctors and hospitals in her early professional years. Margaret returned to the work force when her children were in school and served as the school secretary at Longlois Elementary School for the Lafayette School Corporation. She volunteered regularly in local schools and hospitals, serving on PTA committees and in executive capacities.
Affectionately known as "Pug" by her husband of 55 years and many friends, Margaret was also an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, and Kappa Kappa Sigma Philanthropic Sorority.
She and Lloyd loved to travel and did so extensively throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, Spain, and the Caribbean Islands. After retirement, they spent many winter months in McAllen, Texas, enjoying the sunny warm climate and exploring historical and cultural regions of the Southwest. Margaret was an avid reader, enjoyed music, loved gardening, and was a nurturing person by nature, which included tutoring younger children while in McAllen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd in 2003 and is survived by her children Sara (Wilhoite)Della-Coletta of Portage, Michigan; Daniel Wilhoite (Carol) of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Dennis Wilhoite of Naples, Florida; Grandchildren Arianna Della-Coletta of Sumter, South Carolina; Andrew Della-Coletta III (wife Jessica) of Garner, North Carolina; Caitlin (Wilhoite) Suckow (husband Daniel) of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Christopher Wilhoite (fiancé Samantha) of Zionsville, Indiana; as well as 3 Great Grandchildren Asher, Andijean and Addyson Della-Coletta of Garner, North Carolina. Also surviving is her sister Mary Ann (Pulley) Usher of Sarasota, Florida, and several nieces and nephews throughout the USA. Her parents Ralph and Maedoris, and her siblings Ralph James, Tom, Rob, Martha Jane, and Roger also preceded her in death.
Margaret's family would like to acknowledge and thank the following caregivers for providing comfort and expertise during her final years: Franciscan Hospice Care - Nurse Amanda Moore, RN and Nancy Hicks; Creasy Springs Health Campus; Home Caregiver Barbara Thompson; Comfort Keepers; Dr. Seema Kengeri and Staff; Pastor Kevin Bowers and Members of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Due to the present Coronavirus health issues, no memorial services are being held at this time. We will hopefully be planning a celebration of life in the future. Charitable donations may be given in memory of Margaret Wilhoite to Franciscan Hospice Health, 1501 Hartford Street, Lafayette, IN 47904.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com