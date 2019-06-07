|
Margaret "Lucille" Gwilliam (Schluttenhofer)
Fowler - Margaret "Lucille" Gwilliam (Schluttenhofer) of Fowler, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 93 at University Place, West Lafayette.
Lucille was born in Earl Park to the late George and Agnes Schluttenhofer. She married Harold Gwilliam on November 27, 1947, who preceded her in death in 1991.
She was an excellent cook and known for her homemade rolls. She enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre with friends and family. She enjoyed annual family fishing trips to Minnesota, traveling and was a lifetime Cubs fan. Lucille made many quilts and clothing with the church mission sewing group and later in life continued to make quilt tops at home.
Lucille was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Saint Anne Society and Study Club. She was a past president of the Fowler Senior Center. Lucille is survived by one son, Kent Gwilliam and one daughter, Karen Gretencord. Also four grandchildren, Kristie Johnson Phelps, Randy (Christy) Gretencord, Linda Gretencord and John Gretencord. Eight great-grandchildren, Coby and Emma Bessinger, children of Kristie Johnson Phelps. Abby, Blaine, Tyler and Madison, children of Randy and Christy Gretencord. Meredith and Madi, children of John Gretencord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gwilliam, daughter, Jean Anne Johnson, son, Charles Gwilliam, son-in-laws, Gerald Johnson and Paul Gretencord Jr.
Also preceded in death by eight siblings, Mary Schluttenhofer, Louis "Bud" and Beatrice Schluttenhofer, Rita (Willard) Deno, Clara (Arthur) Leuck, Cyril "Bill" and Clara Schluttenhofer, Edward (Ed) and Rita Schluttenhofer, Isabel and (Herman "Pete") Budreau and John and Mildred (Millie) Schluttenhofer.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9 am. to 11 am., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. at Sacred Heart Church, Fowler. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart School. Windler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019